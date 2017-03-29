COMEDY SUPERSTAR JEFF DUNHAM AND HIS INFAMOUS SIDEKICKS BRING

THEIR “PERFECTLY UNBALANCED” WORLDWIDE TOUR

TO THE MARTIN LUTHER KING ARENA WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19th

On Wednesday, April 19th international comedy sensation Comic/Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham headlines the Martin Luther King Arena at the Savannah Civic Center in Savannah, GA. Jeff continues to play to sold out audiences worldwide. Dunham along with his cohorts are currently on the second leg of their wildly successful “Perfectly Unbalanced” International Tour. Jeff’s faithful legion of fans fill concert venues and arenas in droves to experience comedy at its best. The sixty two city tour includes stops in the US, Canada and the UK. The show is packed with new surprises and old favorites. Tickets are on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.

Jeff’s commitment to his craft and relentless innovation will be recognized as his one of a kind comedy empire has been nominated to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The dedication ceremony will take place in fall 2017. He and his famed crew just surpassed yet another milestone, garnering over one million subscribers on You Tube. Recently Dunham had the privilege of playing the prestigious Carnegie Hall, one of the most famous venues in the world.

In October, Jeff and his hilariously devilish partners hosted the Food Networks “Halloween Baking Championships.” The countries top bakers competed to create ghoulishly delicious confections.

Over the past 46 years Dunham and his world famous characters; Walter, Achmed, Bubba J, Peanut and Jose Jalapeno have garnered numerous accolades; from being named Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers, as well as setting the Guinness World Records for the “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour,” to setting the record for viewership on Comedy Central. He has sold more than 7 million DVDs worldwide and has nearly a billion views on YouTube.

Dunham’s seventh comedy special Jeff Dunham: “Unhinged in Hollywood,” aired on NBC earning the top spot as the Most-Watched Non-Sports program in primetime viewing in the period. “Unhinged in Hollywood” is available on DVD/Blu-ray nationwide.

The famed comedian has literally been all over the map, visiting five continents and twenty countries including the UK, South Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia where he continuously performed to sold-out arenas.

Dunham has carved a unique corner in the comedy world that’s as funny as it is popular. The New York Times Magazine declared Jeff Dunham “the most successful comedian working in America.” He has been named Pollstar’s #1 Comedy Tour in North America for three years running as well as their Top Worldwide Tour for two years in a row.

Visit: www.jeffdunham.com, twitter: @jeffdunham, facebook.com/JeffDunham

Upcoming Tour Dates:

3/22/17 Victoria, BC Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

3/23/17 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

3/24/17 Lethbridge, AB ENMAX Centre

3/25/17 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

3/26/17 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

4/5/17 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena

4/6/17 Richmond, VA Richmond Coliseum

4/7/17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

4/8/17 Trenton, NJ Sun National Bank Center

4/9/17 Hartford, CT XL Center

4/19/17 Savannah, GA Martin Luther King Arena

4/20/17 Columbus, GA Columbus Civic Center

4/21/17 Jackson, MS Mississippi Coliseum

4/22/17 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Canes River Center

4/23/17 Beaumont, TX Ford Park Arena

5/4&5/17 Oxnard, CA Oxnard Performing Arts Center

5/11&12/17 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theatre

Showtime: 7:30PM / For Tickets Call: 912-651-6550 / Tickets: $41.50

Visit: http://savannahcivic.com/

The Martin Luther King Arena is located at 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave. Savannah, GA 31401