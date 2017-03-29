Our Hometown: Inaugural ‘Taste of Liberty Festival’ this weekend

What better way to celebrate spring than with fun and food?

Join the Liberty County Minority Chamber this Saturday, April 1, as it hosts its inaugural ‘Taste of Liberty Festival!’

The event takes place at Bryant Commons Park in Hinesville from 9 am to 5 pm.

Admission is free.

Be sure to bring your appetite!

Great food from all over the world will be available for purchase.

The festival also features celebrity guests, live entertainment, and a variety of vendors.

Vending opportunities are still available.

Click here for more information or call: 912-231-7583.