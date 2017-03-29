Memorial service held for World War II soldier

Pooler (WSAV) – A memorial service for CPT Albert Schlegel is being held at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler.

CPT Schlegel’s was killed during World War II and his remains were recently recovered overseas. They were flown to his family at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport Monday night.

A procession from the Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort began around 7:30 this morning leading to the Mighty Eighth Museum

Following the memorial, there will be a flyover over by four F-15s and one P-51D at the museum.

