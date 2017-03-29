Liberty County Sheriffs Office Finds Narcotics During a Traffic Stop

A Liberty County Narcotics Canine unit discovered a sizable amount of Narcotics during a routine traffic stop on Monday in Hinesville according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office, Maj. Jeff Heim.

Heim said, The deputy and his Canine partner conducted a walk around of the vehicle driven by Charles Nelson, 45 at the intersection of E.G. Miles And Veterans Parkway when they discovered a large quantity of Heroin and Marijuana. Crystal Methamphetamine, Ecstasy (MDMA) as well as a number of Prescription medication and Digital Scales was also discovered in the vehicle.

Nelson was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin , Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Tools for the commission of a crime.

On Tuesday Nelson was taken before a Magistrate Court Judge at which time his bond was denied.