Update: Lane closures scheduled to begin tonight on Jimmy Deloach Parkway

UPDATE: GDOT reports the time frame for work hours has been updated. Nighttime bridgework will be from 7PM – 6AM this week on Jimmy Deloach Parkway interchange bridge at I-95.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Chatham County (WSAV/GDOT) – In conjunction with a $2.9 million bridge preservation project on I-95, the Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures from 6PM- 6AM tonight through Friday night on the Jimmy Deloach Parkway Bridge over I-95 at exit 106.

Lane closures are necessary to lay polymer overlay on the bridge deck and replace bridge joints. All work is weather contingent.

This bridge preservation project consists of work on 22 bridges on and over I-95 in Chatham County.

Project completion is expected in late summer of this year. In an effort to minimize the impact on traffic, roadwork will be performed at night.