A Legacy Forgotten: Film documents Beach High School’s 150 year history

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

This year, Savannah’s Beach High School is celebrating its 150th anniversary. It’s one of the first schools in the state created after the civil war to educate free slaves and one of the few still in operation today.
It’s because of it’s legacy that filmmaker Dr. Miller Bargeron, Jr. decided to document its rich history.
That history includes Beach High alumnus and former Harlem Globetrotter Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers who came on board as the project’s Executive Producer.

