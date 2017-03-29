47 rescued dachshunds looking for forever homes

Florida’s Alaqua Animal Refuge and the Save Underdogs team are searching for homes for 47 dachshunds originally rescued in Arkansas.

The dogs were with an owner who couldn’t care for them anymore because he became sick and disabled.

“They were going to be taken to a local shelter that wasn’t a no-kill shelter so, within a day, the reason it was so urgent for us to get them within this 24-48 hour time period was because they were going to be euthanized,” Alaqua Animal Refuge Communications Director Mary Chris Murry said.

Officials with the local rescue teams say they’re happy to be giving the dogs another chance at life.

“We are a no-kill facility, so whatever we take in, it’s here until either it goes home to a loving family or it has a natural cause of death. We’ve got animals that have been here for years and they will stay here forever if we can’t find them a home,” Alaqua Animal Refuge Technician Alissa Parsons said.