The House Intelligence Committee cancels all meetings

The House Intelligence Committee has scrapped all meetings this week amid growing partisan rancor now threatening to derail its investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.

After his secret trip to the White House grounds — Top Democrats want the House Intelligence Committee chair to step down from the Russia investigation. “It just has too much called into question about whether he has the objectivity necessary to oversee this investigation,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee.

Chair Devin Nunes says he saw classified information that could not be brought to his committee, and that it had nothing to do with Russia. “Nobody was sneaking around. All it was, was a place I had to go to review this information,” said Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), House Intelligence Committee.

“We don’t know what Mr. Nunes is talking about. And it seems more than suspicious that he’s somehow going to the White House,” said Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Senate Intelligence Committee.

Nunes briefed the President – not his colleagues.

The Senate Intelligence Committee now wants to talk to Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner about his ties to Russia during the transition. “He met with countless individuals. That was part of his job. That was part of his role,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

President Trump tweets that the “Russia story is a hoax.”

Today, he’s shifting focus:

Signing an executive order to create more jobs for coal miners and review President Obama’s policy on carbon emissions.

Focusing on energy… As questions mount about the Russia investigation.

There was supposed to be a public hearing on Russia today with the FBI and CIA. Chairman Nunes canceled it.