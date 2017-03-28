Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Awards 7 Grants

Today marks 10 years Komen Coastal Georgia has awarded grants to programs around

Savannah to fight breast cancer.

$300,000 was granted today at Komen’s annual Awards luncheon.

The will fund breast cancer screening, education, diagnostic services, and patient navigation.

Here are the grants awarded this year:

Memorial Health’s Full Continuum of Care Program; St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System’s Embrace Program; Southeast Georgia Health System’s Mammograms in Motion in Glynn County; Liberty County Health Department’s BRAVE III Project; Hearts and Hands for Mammograms in Bulloch County; Curtis V. Cooper Mammography in Chatham County; and Coastal Community Health Services Breast Cancer Outreach in Glynn County.

Susan G. Komen has invested $2.5 million dollars in the coastal community through the years.

