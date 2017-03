Savannah (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski had a very special visitor Tuesday afternoon.

Super Junior Ranger Aida Frey from Illinois made a stop to the historical facility with her family.

The 16-year-old has made it her goal to travel to every national park in the country. Fort Pulaski was #271 on her list of 417 total parks in the U.S.

News 3 Photojournalist Art Ottimo has more on Aida’s visit.