SCMPD searching for robbery suspect

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Unit detectives are asking for your help in identifying a male suspected of robbing a Parker’s back on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Metro officers responded to the 2100 block of Benton Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Reportedly, the male suspect walked into the store and demanded cash. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect exited the store and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s with a slim build. During the incident, he wore a trench coat, a wind breaker around his neck, plaid pajama pants and socks with no shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call 911, the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124, or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

