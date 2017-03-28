Repavement on Highway 80 scheduled for this summer

Savannah (WSAV) The asphalt is deteriorating making it unsafe for drivers. That’s why the Georgia Department of Transportation officials said it’s time for a tune-up with the summer months being the best time to do it.

“It’s better to lay asphalt in the heat of summer, it lays better, it’s going to give us a better final product that will last longer,” Jill Nagel, with Georgia Department of Transportation, said.

Nagel is talking about State Route 26, which is widely known as Highway 80.

“We need to resurface that area,” Nagel said. T”he asphalt is deteriorating and we want to keep Georgia roads safe.”

The $1.6 million project that covers 4.2 miles on Tybee Island is slated for this summer.

There’s no start date yet, but contractors have had December 2016 until November 30th of this year to complete the task.

“Any time during that contract period they can come in and do the work,” Nagel said.

Nagel added the department is doing their best to make this project go smooth as possible.

“We have put restrictions, lane closure restrictions on this contractor,” Nagel said.

Here are the restrictions: contractors would need to stay off the roadway 5 a.m. Friday morning through 9 p.m. Sunday night. For commuters, they have the same restrictions Monday through Thursday starting at 6 to 9 in the morning and 4 to 7 at night.

“We are trying not to impede too much on the traveling public, but we need to maintain our roadways,” Nagel said.

Nagel said this project will not only maintain the highway, but it will also keep drivers safe.

“We need to resurface it,” Nagel said. “The striping needs to be redone and that will be more reflectivity in bad weather and at night time.”

Again, there is no start date yet, but we will continue to follow this story for you.

News 3 spoke with in islander Tuesday who says several others are upset about the timing, but realizes there’s nothing they can do so they’re going to try and make the best of it.