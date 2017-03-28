‘Raising Hope’ for Savannah’s homeless: Dr. Bertice Berry joins Union Mission for annual campaign

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

Dr. Bertice Berry, noted sociologist, author, and speaker, will share her message of hope and resilience as the keynote speaker at Union Mission’s annual spring fundraising event, ‘Raising Hope.’

The campaign creates a dialogue about the issue of homelessness and helps to support the agency’s work.

Dr. Berry and Laura Lane McKinnon, Director of Development at Union Mission, join us at the table to talk about ways the community can make a difference.

Click here for more information, to make or donation, or purchase a ticket.

 

