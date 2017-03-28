Our Hometown: Performance Initiatives to kick off “Pumped Up for PI'” fundraising event

Thursday, March 30th, you’re invited to get “Pumped Up for P-I”.

Join Performance Initiatives, Inc. as it hosts a kick-off to its very first signature fundraiser.

It’s a ‘Magnum PI’ themed Luau Party that will take place from 5:45 pm – 7:00 pm at the Performance Initiatives Gym on Tennessee Avenue.

Dark sunglasses, Thick Mustaches, and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged!

Tasty tropical treats will also be provided.

The children the agency serves, board members, volunteers and of course P-I’s “20 Champions” will come together to roll out the event and tell the community about this exciting new challenge- a 10 week fundraising campaign in which local weightlifters and physical fitness enthusiasts will compete to raise at least $2,000.

For more information, call: (912) 777-7585 or click here to visit the ‘Pumped Up for P.I.” event page on Facebook.