Update: Victim identified in fatal pedestrian accident

UPDATE:

Authorities have identified the victim as 53-year-old Harvey McCallister. The SCMPD Traffic Investigations Unit continues to investigate the accident.

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of an crash in the 11700 block of Abercorn Street, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday. A car collided with a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and crossing the street in a shadowed area at the time of the crash. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Abercorn Street and did not see the pedestrian in time.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The identity has not been released.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.