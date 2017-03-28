Metro Diner Friends and Family Event Donations: For Family Promise Bryan County

Event: Metro Diner Friends and Family Event Donations:For        Family Promise Bryan County

When:   April 9, 2017, Celebratory Opening!

Time:     9 am- 1:30 pm, Breakfast Lunch

4:00 pm Dinner

Reservations #478-569-5118

Where:  200 Tanger Outlet’s Blvd, Pooler,Ga. 31312

 

Make a Difference, Help Family Promise, help families in need with only a $10.00 Donation.

See You There!

We have been successfully rescuing families since 1988 in 42 states and are proud to be here locally here in the Savannah area!

 

Media Contact: Pamela Reynolds, Public Relations – (912) 445-4021

Public Relations Email: familypromisepublicrelations@gmail.com

