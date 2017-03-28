Event: Metro Diner Friends and Family Event Donations:For Family Promise Bryan County
When: April 9, 2017, Celebratory Opening!
Time: 9 am- 1:30 pm, Breakfast Lunch
4:00 pm Dinner
Reservations #478-569-5118
Where: 200 Tanger Outlet’s Blvd, Pooler,Ga. 31312
Make a Difference, Help Family Promise, help families in need with only a $10.00 Donation.
See You There!
We have been successfully rescuing families since 1988 in 42 states and are proud to be here locally here in the Savannah area!
Media Contact: Pamela Reynolds, Public Relations – (912) 445-4021
Public Relations Email: familypromisepublicrelations@gmail.com