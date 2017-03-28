Lawton Avenue fire under investigation

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Savannah Fire

Savannah (Savannah Fire) – A Savannah man is receiving assistance from the Red Cross after a fire damaged his home.

We’re told crews from Savannah Fire arrived on scene on the 400-block of Lawton Avenue just after 3:00 this afternoon and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the residence.

According to officials, extensive damage was reported at the home. Two vehicles parked nearby and a neighboring house also sustained damage.

The man at home at the time of the fire was able to escape without injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause.

