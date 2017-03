WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are gathering today to discuss their agenda, following last week’s failure of the GOP health care plan to replace “Obamacare.”

But they’ve issued mixed messages on what comes next. President Donald Trump tweeted last night that Democrats will cut a health care deal with him “as soon as Obamacare folds – not long. Do not worry.”

But the author of the GOP legislation, Congressman Kevin Brady, says Republicans “are turning the page and moving on toward tax reform.”