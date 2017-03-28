“Boss Lift” gives employers understanding of Georgia National Guard

FORT STEWART, Ga. – On Tuesday the Georgia National Guard put on its own version of ‘Bring-Your-Boss-To-Work-Day’ through the annual ‘Boss Lift.’

The day, put on by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, included dozens of civilian employers hailing from the likes of Glock, Home Depot, Gulfstream and more. Guardsmen and women were able to show their civilian bosses what life is like behind the uniform all in a way of saying thanks.

“We do wear the uniform part-time and it can be stressful to do two jobs at once but at the end of the day we want to do everything we can to support our military obligation our families and our employers,” Lieutenant Alex Carpenter said.

The ‘weekend warriors’ were able to put on simulated training exercises with various kinds of vehicles and aircraft to demonstrate how the National Guard responds in emergency situations.

“This is a great opportunity for the employers to come out to see what their employees do when they are away from their place of employment,” General Tom Blackstock said.

More than half of the National Guard has a civilian job in addition to their military career.

“It’s an additional burden for those companies to allow their soldiers and airmen to be there and to come be with us for two weeks,” General Blackstock said.

At the end of the event, employers were encouraged to walk away with a better understanding of the military.

“It’s just gives me a better appreciation for balancing the two work lives and insuring he’s doing the best he can do,” Employer Kristen Wilcox said.