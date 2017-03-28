Authorities make five drug arrests, still seeking two suspects

Atlanta (FBI/WSAV) – The FBI Atlanta Field Office, Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, and SCMPD have made five arrests as part of a major joint federal/state narcotics based operation.

On March 22, the agencies executed five search/arrest warrants in the Savannah-Chatham County area as a result of a 12-month joint investigation. In addition, two search/arrest warrants were executed in Atlanta and Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA), Drug Trafficking in Cocaine.

-Oranda Walker, age 35, of Savannah

-Aaron Hubbard, age 28, of Port Wentworth

-Edward Tyler, age 41, of Savannah

-Keith Brigham, age 42 of, Savannah

-Charmaine Nicole Sims, age 34, of Stone Mountain

Officials need your help following locating:

-Ron Allen, age 40, of Garden City

-Karteau Jenkins, age 39, of Atlanta