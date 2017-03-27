With one step at a time, woman seeks to spread hope

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In life’s most challenging times, it can be hard to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

A life without bumps, bruises or casualties isn’t promised but each person usually does have the choice to determine how they respond to the ups and downs of life.

“We all have moments when we lose hope in life, and together we are all stronger,” Emra Smith said.

After seeing a pattern of negativity in her day-to-day life, Smith decided to try and be a part of a tangible solution.

The solution has one name: Hope.

In August, Smith, originally from South Africa, started her first ‘Hope Walk’ where she walked from Savannah to Sarasota. The walk raises awareness and funds for women.

“I’m just really passionate about empowering women and about making a difference in the world,” Smith said.

Currently Smith is on a 21-day journey for a second Hope Walk. She began her journey Monday morning from the Isle of Hope to make her way through the Coastal Empire in order to travel to California on Thursday.

She accepted an invitation from the Mulligan Foundation to come and speak in California. Once there she will be hiking the El Camino Trail and will make her way through San Francisco and end up in Los Angeles.

“I don’t have money and land for my big projects but I do have me to give,” Smith said.

Along the way she will be taking phone calls and giving free life-coaching sessions.

“Knowing that as I put one literal foot in front of the other, it can help me meet someone, someone hearing, someone meeting and knowing, ‘Wow, I can do something too,'” Smith said.

Smith is also handing out hand-sewn dolls called, “Hope Dolls” to also provide a memorable keep sake for people looking for hope.

