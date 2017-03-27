Wildlife refuges are drone no-fly zones

(HARDEEVILLE) Problems with drone pilots leads to new signage at National Wildlife Refuge facilities in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Incidents of illegal drone flights have been reported at Pinckney island in Beaufort County, The Savannah Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County, and Harris Neck in McIntosh County. Now there are new reminders at all facilities in the Savannah Coastal Refuges Complex to people in the Lowcountry and coastal Empire that the wildlife refuges are no-fly zones for drones. “We’ve had problems at facilities across the country where people were harassing the animals with their drones.” Said Monica Harris, and educational officer with the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Hardeeville. But the problem is not unique to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, reports have come in from all across the country according to Harris. Now, brand new signage greets visitors to the seven refuges in the Savannah region.

“We want people to come out and enjoy our facilities, but we just ask that they leave the drones at home.” Harris said. Harris says commercial permit to fly drones are available, but the permit process is heavily regulated. The penalty for violating the drone policy could end in multiple charges. $200 to $300 plus court cost for unauthorized flying of aircraft. Harris says people who knowingly fly a drone inside a national wildlife refuge could face stiffer penalties. “Up to six months in jail and fines of up to $5,000.” Harris says. The Savannah Coastal Refuges Complex, under the umbrella of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, is comprised of seven national wildlife refuges, totaling 56,949 acres, located in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.