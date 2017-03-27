Shoreline Act revisions stalled at the request of author, state representative

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – The effort to change a nearly forty-year old law about protecting our coast has stalled in the State Senate. That’s because it’s author in the house has asked it to.

Environmental groups are applauding the state representative who stalled the shoreline protection act in the Georgia general assembly. Rep. Jesse Petrea wants senators to have more time to learn about the issue.

“We need to have a serious, broad, forward thinking conversation and I think now is the best time to do it,” says Steve Willis with the Center for a Sustainable Coast.

The stall comes not mainly because of public opposition, but the lack of assurance state senators had on the subject.

“Quite frankly there are not a lot of individuals on the committee that are from the coastal area and so we decided that because we aware hearing from constituents on both sides that rather than, it is never a good idea to rush a bill,” says Rep. Petrea.

He wants to bring the committee to Tybee and St. Simons to see first hand why changes are needed.

“We need a method or a system that actual follows the shoreline,”says Petrea.

Since ’79 that method has been the distance of the high water mark to a twenty-foot pine tree sets the dune zone. The revision would take that out and create a 25 foot buffer drawn out along the jurisdiction lines. That way development on the water doesn’t jeopardize the erosion barriers.

“I’m in favor a taking a hard look at the real issues that we’re facing on the coast which primarily is a matter of sea rise and changing weather patterns.”

Willis with the Center for Sustainable Coast was one of the only groups opposing the bill. Tybee Beach Task Force members shared his groups concern. They think it needs more research. Something Petrea says he’s open to.

“If there are things that can make it better, we’ll make it better.”

Petrea plans to meet over the summer with Tybee leaders and voters on the issue. He will also schedule a time for the committee to come tour the island as well.