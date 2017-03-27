Remains returned, Family reunites with WWII pilot after 73 years

POOLER, Ga. – A moment of silence as members of the Military Honors Team carry a casket that brings peace to one Low Country family after 73 years.

Captain Albert Schlegel, also known as Uncle Sonny to his only living relative in South Carolina, is now in Beaufort.

His remains were flown in to Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport Monday afternoon and it was a service many will never forget.

“Providing this closure and finding out the exact events of what happened to his remaining family has just been an awesome experience,” Jake Lague, a Casualty Assistance Officer, said.

At the age of 25, Schlegel was a pilot in World War II on mission from England to France.

“He pulled up into the clouds, said he’d been hit and the airplane or him were never heard from until last year,” Perry Nuhn, Schlegel’s nephew, said.

That’s when the Defense MIA Agency had identified Schlegel’s remains overseas.

“The whole process that those guys went through to identify Captain Schlegel was just an amazing process and it’s been a huge honor to be a part of that,” Lague said.

Now, the fallen solider has been returned home to his family. With the help of the South Carolina and Georgia Patriot guards he was escorted back to Beaufort.

“Every mission’s important, but this one is a little bit different,” Ric Aaron, with the Georgia Patriot Guard, said. “It’s not everyday someone from my era gets to welcome home a World War II killed in action. It’s just bad when you do it for anyone, but this is almost a celebration. He’s coming home.”

It’s a celebration and story that has left a mark on more than just the family.

“This is stuff I grew up reading about in history books, so to be a part of it and be a part of welcoming this hero home and bringing him to his final resting place has been a tremendous honor for me,” Lague said.

If you’d like to pay respects to Captain Schlegel there will be a ceremony at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth in Pooler Wednesday, March 29th, at 10 a.m. There will also be a flyover at 11:15 that morning.

The next ceremony is on Thursday, March 30th when he’ll be buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery in South Carolina. The service will begin at 10 a.m.