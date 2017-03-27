Police make third arrest in Statesboro murder

By Published: Updated:

Statesboro (WSAV/SPD) – The Statesboro Police Department has made another arrest in the murder of Deniro Arness Smith.

Jaime Francisco Perez was taken into custody without incident in Statesboro March 25th.  Authorities identified him as an offender in the March 9th case. Perez has been charged with felony murder.

Two other men, Jaden Thinh Le and Michael Jay Williams, were arrested back on March 17th and charged in reference to their involvement in relation to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s