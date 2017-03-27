Police make third arrest in Statesboro murder

Statesboro (WSAV/SPD) – The Statesboro Police Department has made another arrest in the murder of Deniro Arness Smith.

Jaime Francisco Perez was taken into custody without incident in Statesboro March 25th. Authorities identified him as an offender in the March 9th case. Perez has been charged with felony murder.

Two other men, Jaden Thinh Le and Michael Jay Williams, were arrested back on March 17th and charged in reference to their involvement in relation to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.