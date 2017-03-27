Our Hometown: BRAVO Music Company, Inc hosts benefit concert featuring Joseph Conyers

Kim Gusby

You’re invited to join Savannah’s up and coming musicians this Friday, March 31, as BRAVO Music Company, Inc. presents it’s annual fundraiser.

The concert features Savannah native and BRAVO alumnus, Joseph Conyers. Conyers is Assistant Principal Double Bass of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Executive Director of Project 440.

Current students will also perform.

The event gets underway at 7pm at Butler Presbyterian Church on West Victory Drive.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students K-12 and those with a College ID.

Proceeds benefit the 19th annual BRAVO Summer Music Camp.

For more information, visit: bravomusiccompany.com

 

