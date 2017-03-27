National Wildlife Refuges prohibiting drones

By Published:

Jasper County (WSAV) – New reminders are in place for visitors of National Wildlife Refuges. The facilities have been declared no-fly zones for drones.

Monica Harris, Educational Officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Jasper County said, “We’ve had problems at facilities across the country where people were harassing the animals with their drones.”

New signage has been posted at the seven U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service facilities in the region.

“We want people to come out and enjoy our facilities, but we just ask that they leave the drones at home.” Harris said.

So far, no problems have been reported at any of the facilities in South Carolina or Coastal Georgia.  Harris told us commercial permits to fly drones are available, but she stressed the process is heavily regulated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s