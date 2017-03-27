National Wildlife Refuges prohibiting drones

Jasper County (WSAV) – New reminders are in place for visitors of National Wildlife Refuges. The facilities have been declared no-fly zones for drones.

Monica Harris, Educational Officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Jasper County said, “We’ve had problems at facilities across the country where people were harassing the animals with their drones.”

New signage has been posted at the seven U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service facilities in the region.

“We want people to come out and enjoy our facilities, but we just ask that they leave the drones at home.” Harris said.

So far, no problems have been reported at any of the facilities in South Carolina or Coastal Georgia. Harris told us commercial permits to fly drones are available, but she stressed the process is heavily regulated.