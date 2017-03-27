UPDATE: Former Savannah Fire Captain Sentenced

UPDATE:

Barry Arnold has been sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault. Two of those years will be served in prison.

A former firefighter of the year has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and is back in jail.

Barry Arnold pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Arnold, a former Savannah Fire captain, allegedly yelled racist threats at a couple and pointed his gun at them in a restaurant parking lot back in 2015.

His bond was revoked during the sentencing portion of Thursday’s hearing after he admitted to violating his house arrest.

The sentencing phase, which includes as many as 22 character witnesses, will finish up on Monday.

A former Savannah firefighter of the year is finally out on bond.

After being denied twice, Barry Arnold was officially released from jail on $7500 bond Tuesday.

Arnold is accused of using racial slurs and pointing a gun at a black couple at a Savannah restaurant back in 2015.

While he is out on bond, Arnold will have to wear an ankle monitor, attend anger management and alcohol treatment classes, not drink alcohol and surrender all his firearms.

UPDATE: Barry Arnold was denied bond Monday, December 19.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “Marquist and Amber are glad this has finally been done,” Will Claiborne, the victim’s attorney, said. “Frustrated that it took so long. They’re happy to finally see the process move forward. They are one step closer to obtaining some justice to what happened to them and are looking forward to their day in court.”

That’s what the victims lawyer told News 3 after Barry Arnold was indicted Wednesday afternoon.

He’s charged on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm, public drunkenness, simple battery and disorderly conduct.

All because of something he’s accused of doing more than a year ago.

“If you have a drunken virulent racist in your establishment you have an obligation to everyone there to make that establishment safe,” Claiborne said.

Claiborne posted a video on YouTube after the incident. It explains what happened to the victims at the Applebee’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.

The victims explain how Arnold verbally abused them using racist slander and how he kicked one of the victims then pulled his gun out on them.

At first he was only charged with misdemeanors, but was let go.

“Law enforcement on the scene should’ve appropriately charged Mr. Arnold. He should’ve been taken immediately to jail,” Claiborne said. “He should’ve been booked on felony charges. If anyone else, particularly and African American, had committed these acts that individual would be put directly in jail and probably would still be there.”

Not only will Claiborne help hold Arnold responsible, but Applebee’s as well.

He was told the employee’s kept feeding Arnold drinks and threatened the safety of not only the victims, but other customers.

“It seems obvious to us that Applebee’s failed in that regard and to everything else that happened afterward Appbee’s bares responsibility,” Claiborne said.

District attorney Meg Heap signed off on the indictment. So far, no court date has been set.