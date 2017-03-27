Filming of Bachelorette closes Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – The Bachelorette has chosen the Lowcountry for a few scenes in it’s 13th season, starting in Bluffton with a country concert in Old Town Tuesday night, closing roads as early as Monday afternoon.

“We have heard from other cities and towns… that people have traveled hundreds of miles to come in for the filming, so tomorrow night we could get a thousand people downtown or we could get 10,000,” said Joy Nelson with the Bluffton Police Dept.

The show has planned a Russell Dickerson concert in the middle of the intersection at Lawrence and Calhoun Streets.

The police department started closing off parts of Calhoun Monday afternoon for the crews to begin building the 35-foot stage.

The road closures are going to be extended from Green to Lawton Streets along Calhoun at noon Tuesday, and by 7 p.m., all of Calhoun will be closed off.

“When there’s an unknown of how many people we’re gonna be dealing with, um that brings in even more safety concerns,” said Nelson, “Because we are thinking that the crowds are going to be rather large, we would rather close off all Calhoun to traffic um to keep everybody safe.”

Even with road closures, some say the crowds could be good for business.

“I think it’s really important that they close the road,” said Leslie Rohland who owns The Cottage, “There will be so many people that are coming for the event that hopefully they’ll be able to get in and get something to eat and explore downtown Bluffton a little bit.”

But across the street at SOBA Gallery, they’re not so sure.

“This is a small town with parking issues, and word spreads like wildfire around here,” said Linda Clapp an artist with SOBA, “I don’t think people flooding downtown there to see a film crew are gonna necessarily stop in and buy a painting.”

The town also has a noise ordinance prohibiting loud noise after 10 p.m., but Nelson said the town manager made an exception.

“He is making an exemption for this concert specifically, the concerts supposed to start soured 10, 10:30 and should not go passed midnight,” she said.

With parking set up at Cornerstone Church and along May River Rd., officials encourage people to be patient and think positive.

“We hate to inconvenience people, um but this is uh this is a special event, this is a big deal for Bluffton, the exposure Bluffton’s going to receive as a result of being on national TV,” said Nelson.