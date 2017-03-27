Beloved artist Arthur “Artie” Milton loses fight with cancer

Sad news from the local arts community.
Arthur Milton has lost his battle with cancer.
Affectionately known as “Artie the Artist,” Milton started his career painting portraits along River Street in the early ’70’s.
A frequently commissioned artist, his works can be found in many homes and local businesses throughout the area including the Savannah Civic Center where his portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is permanently displayed.
Arthur ‘Artie’ Milton passed away Friday, March 24 at Hospice Savannah. He was 64 years old.
Bynes-Royall Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
We’ll update you when arrangements are complete.

