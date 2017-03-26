Savannah-stationed Coast Guard medevacks man from cruise ship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevacked a 52-year-old man Saturday from the cruise ship Carnival Elation 18 miles east of Jacksonville.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center watch standers were notified at 9:12 p.m. Saturday of a man experiencing stroke symptoms.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Savannah, Georgia, medevacked the man at 11:07 p.m. and transported him to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

The man was reported to be in stable condition.