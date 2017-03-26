Savannah fireman brought home after losing his fight to liver cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Fire departments across our area showed support this weekend as family and friends said goodbye to Savannah fireman Jimmy Perez. He lost his battle to liver cancer this month and tonight the young fireman’s life is being celebrated.

A GoFundMe has been created to help his family pay for the medical expenses as well as funeral expenses.

“I knew him as a bright young kid with just his career a head of him,” says Mike Dodd who shared a similar shift and saw Perez frequently, he also worked with Perez when the fireman was in rookie training.

“Overall a wonderful guy, when he walked in the room that smile would brighten the whole room,” says longtime family friend Cpt. Mike Taylor who also trained

Being a fireman seemed to always be the plan for Jimmy Perez.

“To be there when, to see his Dad pin his badge on him everything has been awesome up until this point” Captain Taylor says.

He began as a volunteer fireman at eighteen years old fresh out of Richmond Hill High School. At twenty-five, he was two years into his service with Savannah fire.

“Today is really rough. Knowing that I’ve actually known him since he was seven and seeing him grow up and just finally get started doing what he wanted to do and knowing his dad and seeing what the family is having to go through, it’s just extremely rough,” says the Captain.

Jimmy for more than a year was battling liver cancer. he lost that battle this month. He leaves behind his wife and their children who were beside him in Atlanta for treatments.

“He loved the fire service, just when you see somebody take all these steps back from being physically fit and just getting married and so it’s, it’s a sad day,” Dodd adds.

Nothing about Perez was sad though. He loved following in his father’s footsteps. He will be remembered for his love and passion to protect his community.

“He was selfless and giving a great smile always loved to help,” says Taylor adding that he,”Loved his kids loved his wife, loved his parents, I don’t think there was anything he wouldn’t do for anybody if they asked.”