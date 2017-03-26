One dead, multiple injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting

By Published:
Police operate at a crime scene outside the Cameo Nightclub after a reported fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. At least two people opened fire inside a crowded nightclub early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati city officials say a conflict between at least two people and possibly groups earlier Saturday apparently escalated into the overnight nightclub shooting that left one person dead and 14 people injured.

Officials say the Cameo club has been the scene of gun violence before, including a shooting inside the club on New Year’s Day in 2015 and in the parking lost in September of last year.

Police say gunfire erupted about 2:20 a.m. Sunday sending club goers fleeing.

City Manager Harry Black calls the event “horrific.” He says the investigation continues.

