Armstrong State Athletics Cease After Spring

Savannah, GA – Friday afternoon Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University leaders met on Armstrong’s campus and decided on the future of Pirates athletics. The final decision is that this Spring Semester will be the final semester for Pirates athletics. Southern says they will honor academic scholarships for ASU student athletes. Pirates players are allowed to transfer to other schools in order to continue their athletic careers.

Georgia Southern President Jamie Herbert says Southern will discuss the future plans of Armstrong’s athletic facilities. President Herbet believes they can be either upgraded to a Division I level or used as possible club team facilities.