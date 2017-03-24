WATCH: News 3 performs for Signature HEALTHcare of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga – Looks like they can do more than report the news and weather.

On Thursday WSAV’s reporter Meredith Stutz and meteorologist Kyle Dennis traded in the green screen and camera for a piano. The pair performed several songs for the residents at Signature HEALTHcare of Savannah.

Dennis played the piano while Stutz sang.

Performing classic hits from Broadway musicals such as ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ the residents were seen clapping and dancing along during the show.

Afterwards, the two took suggestions and led the room in singing ‘Lean On Me’ along with other requests.

The pair looks to continue to travel to various nursing homes and care facilities in the coming weeks around the Savannah area.