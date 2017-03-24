Viral Facebook post raises issues on potential Tybee ban

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A Facebook post has gone viral after Tybee city leaders plan to ban alcohol during Orange Crush.

After Tybee city leaders decided to discuss a resolution to ban open alcoholic containers for the event Savannah’s alderman Van Johnson took to the social media page frustrated with the decision. And he’s not alone.

With more than 40 comments, 26 shares and 192 reactions some people are not happy with Tybee’s efforts.

“It was posted out of frustration,” Johnson said. “It’s a quandary. It has a balance, the right of Tybee citizens to have a safe clean beach.”

Tybee city leaders are working on a resolution to ban alcohol on the island.

“The whole goal is to keep people who visit Tybee safe,” Jason Buelterman, Tybee Island’s mayor, said.

But Johnson says there’s a bigger issue at hand.

“It sends a message targeting a group of people coming for a specific event because it’s on the two days that this event occurs,” Johnson said.

Johnson was then asked if he believes race is the issue.

“I think the behavior is the primary factor, and then when you look at the participants of that particular event, who the particular event is geared to then race obviously has to play a role in it,” Johnson said.

When the first ban was proposed about a month ago, Buelterman said this is not a race issue. That it’s all about safety and they’re not the only ones taking this kind of action.

“We’re not unique in this regard,” Buelterman said. “Other communities have essentially taken the same action, so we’re not doing anything any different than places like Panama City, places in Gulf Coast have done.”

On Friday morning, Buelterman and Johnson spoke on the phone to settle the issue.

“We talked about a couple of things that he’s investigating, but I just think that banning alcohol on those particular days again it just sends that message,” Johnson said.

But since no one is taking responsibility for the event it’s put Tybee leaders in a complicated position.

“Tybee’s hands are tied if they have no one that’s willing to do that, however I think that the action basically saying we’re going to ban alcohol for those two weekends that not only impacts the people coming for Orange Crush, but it impacts their own citizens,” Johnson said.

Johnson took to Facebook again Friday afternoon about speaking to Buelterman. They’ve decided to work together to try and come up with a better solution.