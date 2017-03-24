Veritas Academy invites community to ‘A Taste of the Classics’ fundraiser

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga.

It’s Spring time in Savannah and that means it’s the perfect time to explore and learn more about the city!

How about doing that while helping to raise money for a local school in Savannah?

The Veritas Academy in Downtown Savannah is holding their annual spring fundraiser event, called A Taste of the Classics—and it will allow you to do just that!

It’s happening on Friday, March 31st, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a trolley ride to some of Savannah’s most notable restaurants. They will also have the chance to enjoy classic southern desserts, a live auction, raffle games and entertainment and performances by Veritas Academy students.

The Veritas Academy is hoping to raise $30,000.

Candace Brodmann, the fundraising chair and Aaron Francis, a teacher at the school, stopped by The Bridge on Friday to tell us how they came up with the idea, what you can expect, how they’d use the $30,000 to help the students.

 

For more information, contact Brodmann here: cbrodmann@veritassavannah.org

Click here to buy tickets to A Taste of the Classics.

Click here to learn more about The Veritas Academy.

