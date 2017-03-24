Veritas Academy invites community to ‘A Taste of the Classics’ fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga.

It’s Spring time in Savannah and that means it’s the perfect time to explore and learn more about the city!

How about doing that while helping to raise money for a local school in Savannah?

The Veritas Academy in Downtown Savannah is holding their annual spring fundraiser event, called A Taste of the Classics—and it will allow you to do just that!

It’s happening on Friday, March 31st, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a trolley ride to some of Savannah’s most notable restaurants. They will also have the chance to enjoy classic southern desserts, a live auction, raffle games and entertainment and performances by Veritas Academy students.

The Veritas Academy is hoping to raise $30,000.

Candace Brodmann, the fundraising chair and Aaron Francis, a teacher at the school, stopped by The Bridge on Friday to tell us how they came up with the idea, what you can expect, how they’d use the $30,000 to help the students.

For more information, contact Brodmann here: cbrodmann@veritassavannah.org

Click here to buy tickets to A Taste of the Classics.

Click here to learn more about The Veritas Academy.