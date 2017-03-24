Unloaded gun found in backpack at South Carolina high school

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they found an unloaded gun in a backpack being carried by a student at Berea High School.

Greenville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Bolt said in a news release that a student told officials at the school about the gun around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bolt says the principal and school police officer approached the student, who handed them the backpack and ran.

Authorities say the officer was able to catch the student, while the principal held the backpack.

Deputies did not release the name, age or gender of the student, who is charged as a juvenile with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a gun on school property and other charges.

