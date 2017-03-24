U.S. imposing sanctions on foreign entities, people

President Donald Trump pauses in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Friday, March 24, 2017, during an announcement on the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Washington (AP) – The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 30 foreign companies and people from 10 countries, including China.

The State Department said Friday that the entities and people contribute to activity that “only serves to escalate regional conflicts further and poses a significant threat to regional security.”

The statement says that a group of eleven entities and individuals were sanctioned for transfers of sensitive items to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The companies included under the newly imposed sanctions are based in China, North Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

The government also implemented sanctions on companies or people found to have “transferred to, or acquired from, Iran, North Korea, or Syria goods, services, or technology listed on multilateral export control lists.”

