WASHINGTON (AP) – No more talk, it’s time to vote. That was President Donald Trump message to GOP lawmakers last night, following a day of proposed changing and negotiating over the Republican plan to replace “Obamacare.”

At a nighttime Capitol meeting, top White House officials told the lawmakers that Trump had decided that time for talk was over.

And Trump is suggesting that if the GOP health plan doesn’t pass today, he’s ready to move on to other things.