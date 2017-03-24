The Latest: House backs bill allowing self-driving vehicles

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia House members approved legislation allowing self-driving vehicles in the state.

Supporters said car and technology companies, insurance providers and injury attorneys signed off on the proposal and warned that Georgia would be “left behind” as other states pass similar legislation.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Trey Kelley, said he believes vehicles with autonomous technology will make roads safer and let people with physical disabilities travel more easily.

The House vote Friday was 151 in favor and 17 opposed.

Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, was among the ‘no’ votes. Belton, who works as a commercial pilot, said he wasn’t comfortable with allowing systems that are independent of a human driver.

The bill returns to the Senate. If that chamber agrees with the House version, the bill heads to Gov. Nathan Deal.