Parris Island marines and sailors compete in ultimate gauntlet challenge

PARRIS ISLAND, Sc. (WSAV) – More than 100 marines and sailors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, and the naval hospital competed in a 9-mile challenge gauntlet Friday.

“Any job in the Marine Corps should be able to complete these events, not something a recruit would do but marines need to hone their skill set and make themselves better every single day,” said Sgt. John O’Donnell, who was in charge of planning the event.

“There’s 22 five man teams and there’s nine events ranging from shooting to the obstacle course, confidence course, disassembly, reassembly of the M16A4 service rifle,” said O’Donnell.

Nine miles, nine challenge courses, but for these men and women, it’s healthy competition.

“We have opportunities like this to have some unity like unit cohesion on a larger scale and in a safe competitive environment so we can see ya know whose skills stack up and where we all sit,” said Evan Brashier, an operations officer with MCRD.

“This right here is a lot of what people join the marine corp to do, is this physically demanding uh test yourself and test your teamwork as a unit,” said Sgt. Brian Darosa with MCAS Beaufort.

“The teams are scored by overall event time for the 9 events involved they also are scored individually within each event so there’s certain penalties that can be taken for marines not completing certain obstacles or for the time that they complete their event in,” said SSgt. Travis Adkins, Ops. Chief for the Field Training Company.

From rappelling down a tower to trudging through the combat swim tank, each event tests a skill that a US marine may need in the field, but at the end of the course only one team of five can win this war.

“We know each other, we’re always competing to the be the best on the island, and this is a chance for all entities to come out and actually prove that they are the best,” said O’Donnell.

And this time, that was a group from the Weapons and Field Training Battalion, at Parris Island.