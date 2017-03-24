Metro arrests suspect in Crosby Street homicide

SAVANNAH, GA – Metro Police arrested Rassan Sharpe, 16, on Friday, charging him with the murder of Kevin Jackson, 16.

Back on March 6, Metro officers responded to the 800 block of Crosby Street, finding Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reportedly, Jackson was at that location where he was approached and shot. Jackson was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Detective Dobbs did an excellent job investigating this case and has taken a violent predator off the streets,” said Criminal Investigations Division Major Richard Zapal. “Detective Chris Ross and Detective Kevin Fikes assisted in the investigation and were essential in making the arrest.”