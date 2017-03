The City of Savannah wants your help with a little spring cleaning. Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, there is a neighborhood cleanup in Tremont Park. If you’re interested, they will meet at the Tremont Park Community Center at 2015 Paige Avenue.

Target areas are from Ogeechee Road to Hopson Street and from Corvair to 2nd Avenue.

This is part of the Great Savannah Cleanup. It runs through May 31st.