Dean Forest Road detour scheduled Saturday & Sunday

Chatham County (WSAV/GDOT) – Attention drivers who travel along Dean Forest Road! Norfolk Southern railroad crossing rehab will require a weekend detour on State Route (SR) 307/Dean Forest Road from 8AM Saturday, March 25 until midnight Monday, March 27.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will set up signed detour options as follows:

SR 307 (Dean Forest Road/Bourne Avenue) at Robert B. Miller Road

Traffic will detour west on US 80 and turn right onto Interstate 95. Motorists will then use Exit 106 (Jimmy Deloach Parkway) and turn right to get to SR 21/Augusta Road where they turn left. Two and a half miles on Augusta Road connects to Dean Forest Road, where the detour ends.

SR 307 (Dean Forest Road/Bourne Avenue) at SR 21/Augusta Road

Motorists will be directed east on Interstate 516 (SR 21 southbound) and take Exit 8 at US 80 then turn right. Next, head west on US 80 until reaching Dean Forest Road, where this detour leg ends.

GDOT advises you to use caution when traveling through any work zone.