Annual ‘A-Town Get Down’ festival to open in new venue

SAVANNAH, Ga – On Saturday hundreds are expected to hit the streets of downtown Savannah to celebrate the world of fine art.

The annual A-Town Get Down festival celebrates music, art, food, workshops and education opportunities for people of all ages and all backgrounds.

The event is held in honor of SCAD student Alex Townsend, nicknamed “A-Town” by friends, who died in a car crash in 2010.

His father, Tom Townsend, started the festival to continue his son’s love of the fine arts.

“Families, individuals, children. We have a lot of kids activities and bands and then we’ve got major adult entertainment like bands like Cracker and Bobby Rush, and so it’s really all about diversity to whatever greatest extent we can,” Townsend said.

New this year the venue is now being held downtown on Indian Street under the Talmadge Bridge. Townsend says the switch is to make the event more accessible to families from various parts of the Savannah area.

Here’s what you need to know:

A-Town Get Down

Saturday, March 25, noon – midnight

FREE before 5:00 p.m.

Indian Street under the Talmadge Bridge

Concerts, workshops, food trucks, kids area, and drinks