A-Town Get Down set for Saturday and the afternoon is FREE!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Grab your kids for a great afternoon of fun, music instruction, food and entertainment. The A-Town Get Down Art & Music Festival is under the Talmadge Bridge at Indian Street. It’s free before 5 p.m. and only $35 for the incredible music and entertainment from 5 to midnight.

This year’s festival includes food trucks, larger stages, live art and bands including than previous years Grammy Award winner Bobby Rush, Cracker, retired Col. Bruce Hampton, AJ Ghent Band, local groups Missionary Blues, Waits & Co., Savannah Children’s Choir and more.

What: A-Town Get Down Art & Music Festival

When: Noon-midnight March 25

Where: Under the Talmadge Bridge at Indian Street

Cost: Free before 5 p.m.; $35 after $5 p.m. or $25 for students/military; $95 VIP

Info: a-towngetdown.com