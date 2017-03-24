A-Town Get Down set for Saturday and the afternoon is FREE!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Grab your kids for a great afternoon of fun, music instruction, food and entertainment. The A-Town Get Down Art & Music Festival is under the Talmadge Bridge at Indian Street. It’s free before 5 p.m. and only $35 for the incredible music and entertainment from 5 to midnight.

This year’s festival includes food trucks, larger stages, live art and bands including  than previous years Grammy Award winner Bobby RushCrackerretired Col. Bruce HamptonAJ Ghent Band, local groups Missionary BluesWaits & Co.Savannah Children’s Choir and more.

What: A-Town Get Down Art & Music Festival
When: Noon-midnight March 25
Where: Under the Talmadge Bridge at Indian Street
Cost: Free before 5 p.m.; $35 after $5 p.m. or $25 for students/military; $95 VIP
Info: a-towngetdown.com

