U.S. Customs and Border Protection donates unclaimed goods to UWCE

Savannah (UWCE/WSAV) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Field Operations at the Area Port of Savannah donated unclaimed merchandise, valued at $175,000, to United Way of the Coastal Empire to help local families in need.

United Way will collaborate with its funded agencies, Goodwill of Southeast Georgia and the Salvation Army, to distribute the merchandise, including leather jackets, coats, and dress shirts throughout the community.

When imported goods are abandoned or unclaimed, CBP sends the goods to a general order warehouse where they are stored for six months. After that time, if the goods are left unclaimed by the rightful owner, the merchandise is sold to the public. The goods can also be donated to a charitable organization, like these were.