Savannah, GA – The Savannah State Tigers are in the middle of their first spring football practices in years, and the battle for the starting quarterback spot won’t be decided anytime soon. Both TJ Bell and Blake Dever saw playing time last season and they threw for over 1,200 yards combined. So instead of forcing one of the signal callers to the bench, Coach Raeburn says he’s willing to use both of them when the regular season arrives.

