Real Estate legend Cora Bett Thomas shares story, advice for future home buyers

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga.

If you’re tired of renting and you’re in the market for a new home in the Coastal Empire or the Lowcountry, today’s guest on The Bridge is going to have some advice you’ll want to hear!

Real estate expert Cora Bett Thomas, of Cora Bett Thomas Realty & Associates, stopped by the studio to tell us what inspired her to get into the business and why buying property (vs. renting property) is such a good investment at any age.

She also talked ‘top trends’ in real estate and how she’s seen them change since she first started more than 40 years ago, back in 1974.

Click ‘Play’ to hear the full interview.

 

 

Click here to visit the Cora Bett Thomas website to learn more about Cora and the properties available in the Georgia and South Carolina market.

